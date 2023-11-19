AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A popular holiday craft fair returned to Amherst this year hosting many local vendors.

The Holiday Arts Market was held this afternoon at the Mill District General Store and Local Arts Gallery in Amherst. Over 50 vendors were there selling hand made goods. Two of the event’s organizers spoke about the increasing support for the market.

Shannon Borrell and Shauna Wallace told 22News, “We do offer offer an annual holiday market each November. This is the third one that everybody’s come out for. Every years it’s gotten bigger and we’re just thrilled to have all the people come out, and support their local artists and community creatives.”

This year, the market also raised money for the Amherst Survival Center with a s’more making activity.