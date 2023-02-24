BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Mill Valley Road is closed due to utility poles down, causing multiple power outages.

According to the Belchertown Fire Department, multiple utility poles are down in the area of 401 Mill Valley Road, which is blocking the road and causing multiple streets to not have power.

Franklin Street, Shea Avenue, Oakwood Drive, Pine Street, Kennedy Road, Blacksmith Road, Robin Lane, Rainbow Drive, and Moss Lane are without power. There are multiple trees down in the roadways across Belchertown, and the Belchertown Fire Department is trying to keep up with the calls.