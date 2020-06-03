Millions of Meals campaign in Hatfield support local communities during pandemic

HATFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts and the Antonacci Family Foundation announce donations will be distributed to local communities in Hatfield Wednesday.

In a news release sent to 22News, the announcement is taking place at the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. The donations will be coming from the foundation’s Millions of Meal campaign that helps support The Food Bank during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following communities will be receiving donations:

Amherst

Easthampton

Northampton

Hatfield

Hadley

South Hadley

22News Reporter Nick Aresco will be covering the story and will provide the latest information.