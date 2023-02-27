HUNTINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A teenager reported missing more than a week ago has been found safe.

According to the official Facebook page of the Town of Huntington, Joshua West has been safely located.

State Police had been looking for the public’s help in finding the 17-year-old last seen in the Norwich Lake area on February 16.

It was possible Joshua was sighted on Route 66 walking towards Northampton later Thursday afternoon. It was believed that Joshua did not have his cell phone, identification, or any money on him.