WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ware Fire and Police responded to a distress call regarding a missing person Thursday evening.

The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. on East Main Street near the old mill yard, where concerns were raised that an individual might have jumped into the nearby river.

Courtesy of Ware Fire Rescue

Courtesy of Ware Fire Rescue

Authorities organized a search operation in the vicinity of the river. The response involved a collaborative effort, with West Brookfield Fire providing drone support and members from the Western Mass Tech Rescue Team joining in to assist.

Search teams worked diligently, scouring the area around the river meticulously. Within an hour into the incident, all individuals involved were located and confirmed to be safe.