AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A free event featuring a performance by MISTER G is being held at The Mill District’s SpringFest.

MISTER G, whose full name is Ben Gundersheimer, is a Latin Grammy award winner winning artist, author, activist, and educator. He is from western Massachusetts that performs a wide variety of musical styles and languages for kids and adults. MISTER G published four picture books based on his original, multilingual songs and illustrated by international artists.

The performance is being held on Saturday, May 13th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. that includes pre-show kids’ crafts, games, and giveaways. There will be an opportunity after the performance with book signings and photo-ops with MISTER G. Books will be available for sale during the event.

The SpringFest is free however pre-registration is required at Eventbrite.

MISTER G book signing (Photo by Katherine Jamieson via MisterGsongs.com)

“SpringFest is a new family fun event at the Mill District. We’re honored to host MISTER G,” said Cowls’ Senior Communications Director Tim O’Brien. “We’ve planned additional fun activities too.”

“Take a listen to songs like Chocolocolalala at MisterGSongs.com and you won’t get him out of your head!” says Shauna Wallace, Mill District General Store manager. “Be prepared for infectious joy, and lots of jumping!”

Francisco Perez, owner of The Mill District’s House of Pizza and Cisco’s Café, is glad his newest restaurant Cisco’s will be open during the event, adding, “This Latin Grammy winner will be best served alongside my fried plantains and papusas! Stop by and say hello while you’re in the neighborhood!”