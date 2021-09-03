Mold mitigation work at South Hadley High School to begin Saturday

HAMPSHIRE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mold mitigation work will get underway at South Hadley high school this weekend.

This comes as students continue to wait for a new start date to return to class. Superintendent Jahmal Mosley said the process will begin Saturday morning and continue into next week.

Students were scheduled to go back to school on Wednesday but that was delayed after a black and white substance, later determined to be mold, was found on the walls and furniture at the high school.

The Superintendent said the work is extensive, and again a return date hasn’t been determined.