Mold remediation update for South Hadley High School

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The South Hadley superintendent issued a letter providing the progress of the mold remediation at the high school Friday.

According to South Hadley Superintendent Jahmal Mosley, two organizations Service Master Restore and ATC are working to at the high school to improve the areas that have mold. Service Master Restore provides the mold mitigation. Certified Industrial Hygienists from ATC are testing the mitigated areas to determine if additional cleaning is required.

Service Master Restore have been on site daily. ATC conducted tests on September 16 in the 400, 500, and 600 hallways, results are expected Friday to determine if those rooms are clear. A previous test of 400 and 600 hallways indicated they were 98% cleared and only a minimum cleaning was required to complete.

The cafeteria, library, offices, including 100, 200, and 300 hallways, are expected to be cleaned and ready for testing on Saturday. The gym had little or acceptably low levels of mold spores, one area in the gym was recommended to be cleaned.

The school district continues to work with the teacher’s union in regards to meeting the 180 days students and 184 days teachers that are required. The bus transportation options are in review for any make up days. Remote learning began Thursday, September 16 and is approved through Wednesday, September 22.

A community forum is being held on Monday, September 20 at 6:30 p.m. with the South Hadley leadership team, representatives from Service Master Restore and ATC.

