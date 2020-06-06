Monday’s protest in Northampton results in city damage

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday’s protest in Northampton unexpectedly resulted in a number of damages within the city.

According to The Northampton Police Department, during the protest, officers took precautions in making sure the march remained safe, however, even with uniformed officers, closed roads, and security, it still got out of hand.

Northampton police said some individuals engaged in destructive and dangerous behavior. A few officers that were in the parking lot behind the Verizon building on Masonic Street got rocks thrown at them by protesters. Police say the officers were outnumbered and left the area. Other officers on Gothic Street also had items thrown at them including water bottles. An officer was even approached by a protester who struck their police car with a skateboard.

The following reports are property damage reported during the protest:

Four police cars were damaged (windshield smashed, tire punctured, body damage to hood, body damage to side)

Spray paint on front and side of building and on parking deck and signs (chalking occurred as well)

Broken window at the police station

Broken pieces of the flagpole (pulley system)

Damaged American flag

Actions observed during Monday’s protest were a complete shock to the police department because Northampton is known for holding peaceful protests. Officers even asked the protesters to walk with them and kneel in solidarity, but were declined and were wished not to be involved in the movement.

Because of the damage caused, Northampton police will be making many changes following the scheduled protest happening Saturday. There will also be face coverings handed out by officers to ensure everyone remains safe as we still battle through COVID-19.