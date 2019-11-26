Monte’s March completes another 43-mile walk from Springfield to Greenfield

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Monte’s March just wrapped up in Greenfield after a two-day walk that started in Springfield.

The two-day journey might be over, but the impact has just begun. Raising hundreds of thousands of dollars to feed a community in need. The 43-mile walk from Springfield to Greenfield has come to an end, raising money to benefit the food bank of western Massachusetts.

We caught up with 93.9 The River’s Monte Belmonte and others at the Amherst Survival Center Tuesday morning, as they headed to their final destination in Greenfield.

It was the kids who stole the show. Dozens from various schools, advocating to end hunger.

Belmonte told 22News, “A lot of these kids incorporated a lot of the issues about food insecurity into their curriculum. Their teachers have brought them out here to see it in action. For them to come to the survival center where the food from the food bank ends up so that we can make sure people have enough to eat, it’s an opportunity for all of us to see how this relationship works.”

One South Deerfield woman has been listening to the walk on the radio since it started 10-years-ago. This year, she was inspired to join them.

“I’ve been very moved hearing it on the radio and seeing it go by every year and just how many people care about other people,” said Joeloen Reino. “It’s wonderful to see all the kids with their sign, it really gets you.”

Congressman Jim McGovern also took part in the walk, not only to help the millions of people who are food insecure but to watch how a community can come together.

McGovern told 22News, “This is the way community is supposed to behave. This is the way the community should act with respect and compassion for one another. I love that there are young kids here who know that this march is very important and that they are on a very important mission.”