More people returning to takeout as local restaurants head inside

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Some things don’t change, like the hustle inside the kitchen ahead of Sunday Night Football.

“We are in football season, so everybody wants to eat pizza,” said Alfredo Falvo. He’s the owner of Family Pizza in South Hadley. The restaurant has been serving up pizzas larger than baking sheets for 38 years.

November and December tend to be their busy season and this year is no different. Falvo told 22News even as they take on COVID-19 precautions, business is doing well.

“It’s different, we’re trying to be safe,” he said.

One adjustment Family Pizza had to make: closing the dining room. A decision they made in March, it used to bring in roughly 10 to 15 percent revenue.

“Usually [the bar is] filled up with all good people having fun. Eating pizzas, grinders, dinners. Having a few beers and watching football,” Falvo said.

While the bar was empty on game night, they’ve needed to hire more people to help out with deliveries on the weekends.

“It feels great knowing that they’re working and they’re making money to pay their bills and we feel good that we can pay them,” Falvo told 22News.

However Falvo hopes, things will return to normal soon. Pointing to his mask he said, “I hope that this will be gone.”