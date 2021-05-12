More than 10 UMass Amherst students suspended for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocol

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – More than ten UMass Amherst students were suspended for participation at large and small gatherings during a weekend in March when the campus was operating at an elevated risk for COVID-19.

According to UMass Amherst spokesman Ed Blaguszewski, more than ten students participated in gatherings the weekend of March 6 and 7 when the campus had just emerged from severe high-risk restrictions due to a surge in positive cases. This was the same weekend where nearly 200 students gathered for a party that violated the university’s policy and state mandates.

Starting in February, students were instructed to stay in their homes or dorms except for meals.

After that weekend, all students who either hosted or attended the party were issued an interim suspension, according to Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs and Campus Life, Brandi Hephner LaBanc. Students who lived on campus were also temporarily removed from on-campus housing as they “posed an immediate health risk to other residents.”

Blaguszewski’s full statement is posted below: