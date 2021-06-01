More than 100 students vaccinated during Easthampton clinic

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 100 students were vaccinated during a clinic that was held at the Easthampton High School for staff and students in May.
According to to the Easthampton Health Department, school nurses, firefighters/paramedics, public health nurse, custodians, and administrative staff assisted in provided COVID-19 vaccines to members of the school system on May 25.
During the month of May, the Easthampton Health Department conducted a total of 39 inspections for the following:
- Food Inspections: 1
- Food Re-Inspections: 1
- Food Pre-Op Inspection: 1
- Food Pre-Op Re-Inspections: 2
- School Kitchen Inspections: 2
- Temporary Food Inspections: 10
- Body Art Inspections: 2
- Body Art Re-Inspections: 1
- Pool Inspections: 2
- Pool Re-Inspections: 2
- Camp Plan Review: 1
- Exterior Inspections: 1
- Nuisance Inspections: 1
- Housing Inspections: 1
- Housing Re-Inspections: 10
- Housing Court Hearings: 1