More than 100 students vaccinated during Easthampton clinic

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 100 students were vaccinated during a clinic that was held at the Easthampton High School for staff and students in May.

According to to the Easthampton Health Department, school nurses, firefighters/paramedics, public health nurse, custodians, and administrative staff assisted in provided COVID-19 vaccines to members of the school system on May 25.

During the month of May, the Easthampton Health Department conducted a total of 39 inspections for the following:

  • Food Inspections: 1
  • Food Re-Inspections: 1
  • Food Pre-Op Inspection: 1
  • Food Pre-Op Re-Inspections: 2
  • School Kitchen Inspections: 2
  • Temporary Food Inspections: 10
  • Body Art Inspections: 2
  • Body Art Re-Inspections: 1
  • Pool Inspections: 2
  • Pool Re-Inspections: 2
  • Camp Plan Review: 1
  • Exterior Inspections: 1
  • Nuisance Inspections: 1
  • Housing Inspections: 1
  • Housing Re-Inspections: 10
  • Housing Court Hearings: 1

