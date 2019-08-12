More than 170 art works anonymously donated to the Mead Art Museum

Breaking News
AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mead Art Museum at Amherst College is scheduled to have an exhibition in September to celebrate the anonymous donation of more than 170 works of contemporary art. 

According to a news release sent to 22News, the exhibition Starting Something New: Recent Contemporary Art Acquisitions and Gifts, will run from September 10 to July 26. 

Mead Museums spokesperson Caroline Hanna said the anonymous gift includes a significant number of pieces by a diverse roster of emerging and mid-career artists from across the United States and around the world.

The contribution extends the range of media, bringing in new video, photography, sculptures as well as paintings and drawings. 

