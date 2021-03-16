More than 270 meals made for South Hadley senior center ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The Loomis Village retirement community in South Hadley has performed a vital service for members of the town’s senior center.

The Loomis kitchen has been busy turning out 270 corn beef and cabbage dinners for members of the senior center.

The tall order delivered to the senior center Tuesday morning isn’t just for filling stomachs, but also social needs during a time of isolation.

“Seniors come together to pick up the meals in a safe environment, a lot of them enjoy seeing people, a very safe pick up, they remain in their cars. Everybody’s masked, it gives people a chance to get out and say hello,” said Kim Prough, President of Friends of the South Hadley Seniors.

Loomis stepped in to help, at a time when the senior center kitchen is being renovated.