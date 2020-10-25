More than 3,500 pounds of unwanted drugs collected in Hampshire, Franklin County Saturday

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday was National Prescription Drug Take Back Day and Hampshire and Franklin County hauled in 3,533 pounds of unwanted drugs. This year’s collection is a 50 percent increase than previous years.

A total of 2,639 pounds of drug was received in Hampshire County and 894 pounds in Franklin County and Athol.

Unused prescription drugs left in the medicine cabinet have been known to fall into the wrong hands endangering teenagers.

“We know that among teens who have used prescription drugs to get high, most obtain them not from drug dealers or the internet, but from the family medicine cabinet,” said Northwestern District Attorney David E. Sullivan in a press release sent to 22News.

Over a dozen communities in western Massachusetts took part in Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Local residents dispose of unused medications for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

More than 60,000 pounds of unwanted drugs have been collected in western Massachusetts since 2010. Last year, more than 2,100 pounds of drugs was collected in the same areas.

