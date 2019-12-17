Morning road conditions in Hadley

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Not much is on the roads in Hadley and the salt trucks have been out treating so your drive to work will not be bad.

However, that is all going to change later today. Remember that snowfall map we’ve been showing goes through this evening, not this morning, so we are still expecting that accumulating snow.

If you want to help make sure your street gets plowed, there are a few things you can do to help the plows. First, heed any parking bans.

Parking ban in effect across western Massachusetts

Also, clear any obstructions in the street like basketball hoops or garbage cans to give the plows more room. Regardless of where you live in western Massachusetts, you will see accumulating snow.