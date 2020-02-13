Morning weather conditions in Amherst

AMHERST, Mass (WWLP) – A wintry mix Thursday morning has caused slushy conditions and even some snow in western Massachusetts.

Compared to some areas in the lower pioneer valley, Amherst actually got some snow. About 1.2 inches combined with some sleet and a little bit of freezing rain.

Weather Alert: Wintry mix changing to rain this morning

The difference between freezing rain and sleet is sleet is the ice pellets that bounce off your jacket and make sounds whereas freezing rain is still wet, but can turn to ice when it hits the surface.

Thursday Forecast Discussion

When ice forms over snow it makes it harder to shovel and plow. Freezing rain can be more dangerous since it forms that sheet of ice compared to sleet which tends to just bounce off.

You put that all together and you get quite the ugly and wet mix we’re having Thursday morning.