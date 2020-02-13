Morning weather conditions in Amherst

1  of  73
Closings and Delays
Academy at Charlemont All About Learning Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Montessori School Amherst Secondary Schools Athol-Royalston Reg School District BakuCare Belchertown Council on Aging Belchertown Public Schools Berkshire Country Day School Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Central Berkshire Reg School District Cloverdale Preschool Common School Easthampton Public Schools Easthampton Senior Center Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Farmington River Reg School District Four Rivers Charter School Four Winds School Franklin County Technical School Franklin Cty Reg Housing/Redevelop. Authority Frontier Regional School District Full Circle Elementary School Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Granby Schools Greenfield Center School Greenfield Community College Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hampshire Regional School District Hartsbrook School Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holyoke Community Charter School Kidstop Children's Center Kidstop Schoolage Program Lander-Grinspoon Academy LBI Vocational Transportation-HillTowns LifePath Little Tot Day Care Mahar Regional High School MassHire Franklin Hampshire Career Center Mohawk Trail Reg. School District Monson Public Schools Montessori School of Northampton Neari School Northampton Council on Aging & Senior Ctr. Northampton Public Schools Orange Elementary Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Pioneer Valley Reg. School District PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch PV Perf. Arts Charter Public School Quabbin Regional School District Quaboag Regional School District R. H. Conwell Elementary School Riverside Industries Transportation Serv. Rowe Elementary School Senior Center - Shelburne Falls Smith College Campus School Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Council on Aging South Hadley Public Schools Tantasqua & Union 61 School Districts Union #38 School District Ware Public Schools Ware Senior Center Westfield Public Schools Westfield Senior Center White Oak School

Morning weather conditions in Amherst

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMHERST, Mass (WWLP) – A wintry mix Thursday morning has caused slushy conditions and even some snow in western Massachusetts.

Compared to some areas in the lower pioneer valley, Amherst actually got some snow. About 1.2 inches combined with some sleet and a little bit of freezing rain.

Weather Alert: Wintry mix changing to rain this morning

The difference between freezing rain and sleet is sleet is the ice pellets that bounce off your jacket and make sounds whereas freezing rain is still wet, but can turn to ice when it hits the surface.

Thursday Forecast Discussion

When ice forms over snow it makes it harder to shovel and plow. Freezing rain can be more dangerous since it forms that sheet of ice compared to sleet which tends to just bounce off.

You put that all together and you get quite the ugly and wet mix we’re having Thursday morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Weather Tweets