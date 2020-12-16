Mortgage relief provided to families in need of financial assistance during pandemic

FLORENCE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thrivent is awarding Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity thousands of dollars to help families in Pioneer Valley stay in their homes.

Thrivent’s $5,000 donation will allow Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity to provide mortgage relief to homeowners who need temporary assistance making their mortgage payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are thrilled to get this extra support for our Habitat homeowners facing difficult times due to COVID-19, the stability of homeownership is vital to the health of individual families and our community as a whole,” said Megan McDonough, executive director.

Pioneer Valley Habitat for Humanity is one of 100 local Habitat organizations across the nation partnering with Thrivent to help families stay in their homes during the pandemic.

“This pandemic has underscored how important it is for people to have safe, affordable homes. Given all we have endured in 2020, we are especially honored to provide financial support to Habitat for Humanity to help people stay in their homes so they can continue to build toward financial stability,” said Nikki Sorum, senior vice president of Thrivent Advisors at Thrivent.