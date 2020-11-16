Mosier Elementary School to close for deep cleaning following positive COVID-19 case

Hampshire County

by: Regan Schiappa

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Mosier Elementary School in South Hadley has announced there has been one positive case for COVID-19 during its first week of in-person learning.

In a letter to sent parents Sunday, all Mosier students, faculty, and staff will transition to remote learning Monday and Tuesday to allow for deep cleaning.

The school said it is working closely with the South Hadley Board of Health to identify close contacts so that school nurses can contact them and provide direction and support.

Mosier Elementary has already reached out to the students and adults in the affected class, who will quarantine for 14 days.

