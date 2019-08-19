Mosquitoes in Hadley test positive for West Nile Virus, health officials confirm

FILE – In this Friday, May 11, 2007 photo, a mosquito is sorted according to species and gender before testing for West Nile Virus at the Dallas County mosquito lab in Dallas. Scientists have been working on mathematical models to predict outbreaks for decades and have long factored in the weather. They have known, for […]

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Mosquitoes in Hadley have tested positive for West Nile Virus, the town’s Board of Health announced Monday.

According to the town, the state laboratory confirmed the case of the West Nile Virus, a mosquito-carried virus that can cause illness from a mild fever to more serious disease like encephalitis or meningitis.

In early July, health officials confirmed the first case of the West Nile Virus in Massachusetts this year. Those mosquitoes were samples collected in Boston on July 3. In 2018, the state saw a record of 49 confirmed human cases.

Most people who contract the West Nile Virus show no symptoms. Health officials are reminding residents that the virus can be transmitted to humans as well as animals.

Health officials recommend using bug spray with ingredients like DEET or Lemon Eucalyptus. You can also protect yourself at home by getting rid of any standing water and repairing any holes in window screens.

Click here for more information on the West Nile Virus and how you can protect yourself.

You can also call the Massachusetts Department of Public Health at (617) 983-6800 for more information.