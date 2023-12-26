BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire crews are currently working on a motor vehicle accident at an intersection in Belchertown.

According to the Belchertown Fire Department, there is a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Springfield Road and Chauncey Walker Street in Belchertown on Tuesday.

It is being asked to avoid the intersection at this time. There is no word on if there are any injuries or the cause of the crash.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.