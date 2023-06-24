GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire crews were sent to a motor vehicle accident near an intersection in Granby Friday night.

According to the Granby Fire Department, there was a motor vehicle crash in the area of Carver Street and Chicopee Street Friday night.

The accident has been cleared by fire crews, but there night be delays as National Grid makes repairs. There is no word on if there are any injuries or the cause of the accident.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.