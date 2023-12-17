GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – Fire crews are currently working on a motor vehicle accident in Granby Sunday morning.

According to the Granby Fire Department, the motor vehicle crash took place in the area of 82 East Street in Granby. There is no word on if there are any injuries or the cause of this accident.

It is being advised to use caution if traveling in that area.

22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.