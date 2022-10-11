SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Alvord Street in South Hadley was closed off Tuesday night for a car accident involving a motorcycle.

South Hadley Police told 22News the accident occurred around 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night. When our crews arrived to the accident, an ambulance was seen leaving the area. A South Hadley police cruiser was still blocking the road to traffic for at least an hour after the incident and a tow truck was in the area.

There is no word at this time on any injuries or how long the road will be closed. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as police investigate the accident. 22News will continue to follow this story and will update this article with any new information as soon as it is available.