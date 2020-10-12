Motorcyclist dead after accident on Route 32 in Ware Sunday

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is dead after a pickup truck and a motorcycle crashed on Palmer Road in Ware Sunday afternoon.

According to Mary Carey of the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, a 65-year-old man from North Oxford was riding a motorcycle southbound on Palmer Road, Route 32, around noon Sunday when a pickup truck traveling northbound took a turn on Kingsberry Lane. The motorcycle then crashed into the pickup truck as it was turning. The driver of the motorcycle died from the accident.

Ware Police as well as Massachusetts State Police crews assisted in the accident and the incident remains under investigation.