Motorcyclist killed in accident on Mill Valley Road in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, Mass (WWLP) – A man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into a car on Mill Valley Road in Belchertown Saturday night.

Northwestern DA Spokesperson Mary Carey told 22News, around 7:43 p.m. the 34-year-old man from Belchertown appeared to have lost control of his motorcycle and crashed into an oncoming vehicle in the Northbound lane.

Carey said the man was passing several cars at a high speed before he crossed over the yellow line and crashed. She said the man died before police arrived.

Belchertown Police said the person driving the car was not injured in the crash.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the man’s cause of death

Belchertown Police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating what led up to the crash.