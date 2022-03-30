SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum has been named Mount Holyoke College’s interim President for the 2022-23 academic year, beginning in July.

Dr. Tatum has a long history in academia nationally, including serving as Mount Holyoke’s acting president in 2002, dean of the College from 1998–2002 and faculty in the Psychology and Education department from 1989–2002.

She has received the Carnegie Academic Leadership Award and the American Psychological Association’s Award for Outstanding Lifetime Contributions to Psychology. Tatum has also published several books including the best-selling “Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria?: And Other Conversations About Race.”

Current Mount Holyoke College President Sonya Stephens is leaving to become the president of the American University of Paris.