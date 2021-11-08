Mount Holyoke College hosts “Our Voices, Our Platforms” with Puerto Rico officials

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Mount Holyoke College is holding an online series called “Our Voices, Our Platforms” with Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico, Maite D. Oronoz-Rodriguez and Carmen Yulín Cruz, former mayor of San Juan.

The free event is being held Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. by the Weissman Center for Leadership at Mount Holyoke College and is open to the public with Spanish translation provided.

To register visit Mount Holyoke College’s events webpage.

The events explore how people can use their voices to make meaningful change and how people can discover and create the platforms necessary to achieve that transformative change, according to Christian Feuerstein of Mount Holyoke College.