SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday, Danielle Holley was officially inaugurated as the 20th president of Mount Holyoke College.

She is the first woman of color to permanently hold this position. Holley is described as an educator who brings a broad intellectual curiosity and rigorous pursuit of racial and social justice to the Mount Holyoke Community.

She started her academic career as a professor of law at the University of South Carolina. President Holley said in her speech that her goal is to empower liberal art students to go out and improve communities around the world.

She thanked her friends, family and fellow chairmen for this wonderful opportunity.