SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Mount Holyoke College President Sonya Stephens will step down in August to become the president of the American University of Paris.

Stephens said in a message to the school community that it was an extremely difficult decision. Stephens came to the prestigious women’s college in 2013 as vice president for academic affairs and dean of faculty.

She was named acting president in 2016 and then president in 2018. The school will name an interim president for the 2022-2023 academic year and conduct a national search for a replacement.