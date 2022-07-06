SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly 200 workers rallied at Mount Holyoke College Wednesday calling for a new contract.

According to the union, about 100 dining services workers and 70 facilities employees are working without union-contracts after their previous contract expired on June 30. They’re demanding raises and longevity provisions following their service during the pandemic, but negotiations are at a standstill.

“Unfortunately the college had to recognize that with good wage increase for the subsequent years and workers here stepped up during the pandemic, they could not work remotely, they had to show up at work when things were so uncertain, this has taken a toll on workers,” said 32BJ SEIU Executive Vice President Roxana Rivera.

In a statement to 22News, a spokesperson for the college said in part: