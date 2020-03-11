Mount Holyoke extends Spring Break, plans online classes

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Mount Holyoke College is the most recent local college to change the rest of the academic year in an effort to keep students from getting the coronavirus.

The school announced that in-person classes will continue through Friday. After that, all students must start moving out of their on-campus housing and be completely moved out by March 20th.

Mount Holyoke says they’ll be contacting students by the end of Wednesday with details on how the move out process will work. They’re also extending their spring break through the 29th. After the break, students will be taking “Alternate modes” of classroom instruction that will allow them to complete their courses. However, on-campus housing and dining will be provided to students who have no option but to stay such as those from countries with travel restrictions or other extenuating circumstances.

The school says students should not expect to live on campus for the rest of the semester.

When it comes to graduation commencement, Mount Holyoke does not feel they have enough information to make a decision, but they’re asking families to make sure their travel plans are flexible in case of rescheduling or cancelation. For faculty and staff who are on college-sponsored travel, the college says they’ll cover the cost of travel that’s already been booked that now needs to be canceled.