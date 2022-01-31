Mount Holyoke’s on-campus childcare taken over by local agency

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Mount Holyoke College has announced a new provider will be taking over the schools’ on-campus childcare center.

Originally Mt. Holyoke College had plans to close the facility entirely. The idea of closing the facility sparked protests from the community in February of last year. Now they’ve announced the center will be taken over by a local community action agency.

Valley Opportunity Council will become the provider for the Gorse Children’s Center starting July 1st. The current provider will continue to run the daycare until that time. The president of Mt. Holyoke College released a statement as to why they chose VOC as its new provider.

Their mission, which is to support children and families in the area in a range of important ways, including childcare, housing and other support services, aligns with the commitment we have to educational access and affordability, and to supporting parents in the workplace.

VOC operates five child care facilities between Holyoke and Chicopee. The center will care for children between six weeks to six years old.