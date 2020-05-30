Mountain Rd. in Easthampton closed as crews work to free paraglider caught in tree

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Rescue efforts are currently underway in Easthampton following a paragliding accident Saturday afternoon.

The Easthampton Police Department Facebook page posted Saturday just before 5 p.m. that Mountain Road on Rt. 141 was temporarily closed as rescue teams responded to a paraglider in distress.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, the paraglider landed in trees short of his intended landing field. No injuries were reported.

State Police, Western Massachusetts Tech Rescue Team, Easthampton Fire Department and the Holyoke Police Department are also assisting in the rescue operation.

Easthampton police said rescue efforts are still underway at this time.

This is a developing story. 22News will update as soon as more information becomes available.