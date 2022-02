EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – People looking to travel between Easthampton and Holyoke will have to find another route, as Mountain Road (Route 141) has been shut down.

Easthampton police announced that Mountain Road was closed as of 4:30 A.M.

The stretch of roadway is very steep, and is often shut down during times of heavy snowfall.

It is not immediately known when Mountain Road will re-open.