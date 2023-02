EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Mountain Road in Easthampton will be closed on Tuesday.

According to the Easthampton Police Department, Mountain Road will be closed to all traffic as of 11:00 p.m. on Monday.

It is asked to use another route for your travels on Tuesday. There is no word yet on when it will reopen. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.