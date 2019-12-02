Mountain Road in Easthampton remains closed due to snow

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – As is the case in many major snowstorms, Route 141 (Mountain Road) in Easthampton remains closed Monday.

According to Easthampton police, Mountain Road will remain closed until further notice. It runs between Holyoke and Easthampton over Mount Tom and is commonly closed in the winter time when there is snow or icy conditions due to its steep nature.

Here are some detour routes to get around the closure: