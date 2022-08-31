AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass will welcome around 55-hundred first year students to the campus this week as students prepare to come back for the fall semester.

Students will begin moving in to the Amherst campus on Thursday.

The class of 2026 will be among the most diverse in the university’s history -with 36 percent of the class being composed of African, Latino, pacific islander and native American students.

In total, undergraduate enrollment at UMass is just under 23-thousand students. 75 percent of them are Massachusetts residents and Women students account for 54 percent of the class of 2026.