EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Easthampton and MoveEV hosted an electric vehicle adoption Earth Day event to bring the city a step closer to carbon reduction.

The goal of the event was to make it easier for municipalities and its employees to get electric vehicles that are affordable, which can be a confusing process. MoveEV says they will help to educate employees on how they can switch to an electric vehicle.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, electric vehicles typically have a smaller carbon footprint than gasoline cars, even when accounting for the electricity used for charging.

Municipal employees were able to test out the electric vehicles and learn about the economic and environmental costs that come with cars that run on gas.

Mayor Nicole LaChapelle told 22News, “We’re working on the municipal fleet and working with them for decarbonization plan, then extending the tech support to our employees so they can navigate the very confusing kind of path that the government has for EV’s… all the credits and who qualifies and who doesn’t.”

The mayor of Easthampton says they will pass the resources on to residents and business owners to help bring Easthampton a step closer to combating climate change. She says there can be speech’s and proclamations but there needs to be action. She says this partnership with MoveEV is just the beginning.