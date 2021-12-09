Ms. Christmas spreading holiday cheer throughout Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A woman is spreading holiday cheer to those along her bike route in Easthampton.

Jessica Laflam told 22News her sister rides her bike throughout Easthampton which is decorated with garland, lights, bells and more holiday items. If you see this bike, you may even receive a Christmas card and candy cane from Jessica’s sister.

Photo sent to 22News from Jessica Laflam

“She calls herself Ms. Christmas. She just wants to spread a little Christmas joy and make people smile and be happy.” Jessica Laflam

Jessica says she is the luckiest sister ever to see her doing this while riding her bike to and from work. She even rides her bike for errands showing random people her decorated bike.