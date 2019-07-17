Mt. Tom’s Ice Cream helping Easthampton officers cool down in the heat

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Temperatures are hovering around the 90’s for most of this week, which can be brutal for people working outside.

Ongoing construction on Cottage Street in Easthampton has a number of police officers helping with traffic enforcement out in the heat.

The department took to Facebook to give a shoutout to motorists who stop to offer them bottles of water, and Mt. Tom’s Ice Cream, who also helped the officers and crews cool off.

Tess McCallum, an employee at Mt. Tom’s Ice Cream, told 22News that she’s always happy to cheer up those in the heat.

“I think anyone who is working outside needs some ice cream to cheer themselves up. It’s the perfect treat when you are working hard and it is really hot out. So we’re happy to help,” said McCallum.

The ice cream shop is air-conditioned, so they’re the perfect place to get a scoop that won’t melt in this heat.