Multiple arrests made at UMass Blarney Blowout

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple people were arrested and three were taken to the hospital during the UMass Spring Weekend “Blarney Blowout” event in Amherst on Saturday.

According to a press release sent from the town of Amherst and UMass, the Amherst Police Department made 20 arrests during the Blarney Blowout.

Arrests were made for the following:

Noise complaints

Disorderly conduct

Alcohol violations

Amherst Fire Department said three people, including a UMass student, was brought to the Cooley-Dickinson Hospital for alcohol related issues.

Amherst police said gatherings across town were largely peaceful with a majority of arrests occurring at two locations.