1  of  3
Breaking News
Multiple arrests made at UMass Blarney Blowout Berkshire county man one of five new cases reported for coronavirus in Massachusetts Wales man killed after crashing car into utility pole

Multiple arrests made at UMass Blarney Blowout

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple people were arrested and three were taken to the hospital during the UMass Spring Weekend “Blarney Blowout” event in Amherst on Saturday.

According to a press release sent from the town of Amherst and UMass, the Amherst Police Department made 20 arrests during the Blarney Blowout.

Arrests were made for the following:

  • Noise complaints
  • Disorderly conduct
  • Alcohol violations

Amherst Fire Department said three people, including a UMass student, was brought to the Cooley-Dickinson Hospital for alcohol related issues.

Amherst police said gatherings across town were largely peaceful with a majority of arrests occurring at two locations.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories