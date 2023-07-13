WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple crews were called to a structure fire Wednesday evening at about 7:00 p.m.

According to the Westhampton Fire Department, upon their arrival, they found heavy smoke coming from the roof and flames coming out of the front door area of the building.

Credit: Westhampton Fire Department

The first crew onsight drew a line and were able to knock down the flames and transitioned to foam due to the limited water supply. With the arrival of mutual aid partners and a tanker shuttle, the remaining fire was put out. Hot spots were then checked for by crews.

All crews onsight were Northampton Control Dispatch and all mutual aid partners, Hatfield Fire, Huntington Fire, Chesterfield Fire, Chester Fire, Cummington Fire, Easthampton Fire, Southampton Fire, Northampton Fire, Montgomery Fire, and Williamsburg Fire Departments.