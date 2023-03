WESTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple Fire crews were called to Loudville Road for a motor vehicle over an embankment.

Credit: Northampton Fire Rescue

Credit: Northampton Fire Rescue

Credit: Northampton Fire Rescue

Northampton Fire says the car was seen on its roof in the brook. Before fire crews arrived, the driver was able to remove themselves from the car. According to Northampton Fire, they were uninjured. The vehicle had also not been leaking any fluids.