Multiple fire departments assist in putting out fire in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – The Northampton Fire Department was called to 182 North Street in Northampton around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday for a structure fire.

Northampton Fire Department Assistant Chief John Davine told 22News, there was smoke and fire on the second floor. He said the fire was mostly on the left side of the building.

Davine said the second alarm fire fire was put out in 15 minutes with the help of Amherst Easthampton Fire Department.

Assistant Chief Davine said one man was inside the building but was able to get out safely with no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.