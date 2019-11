CUMMINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple fire departments worked to put out a house fire on Snow Road in Cummington Tuesday night.

Cummington Fire Chief Adam Dragon told 22News there were no injuries in the fire. He said the person who lived there, however, will have to find somewhere else to stay.

Firefighters from Plainfield, Worthington, Ashfield, and Windsor were all called in for mutual aid. Dragon said they are still looking into what caused the fire.