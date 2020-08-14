Multiple fire departments put out house fire in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Mass. (WWLP) – The Williamsburg Fire Department put out a fire to a home and were also called to a car crash around the same time Thursday night.

According to the fire department, just after 6 p.m., firefighters were called to Main Street for a report of heavy smoke coming from inside the residence. When firefighters arrived, they determined there was an active fire in the basement and quickly put out the fire with a hose line to the basement.

Northampton Fire Department arrived and established a water supply and Goshen and Chesterfield Fire Departments also helped put out the fire.

Due to smokey conditions, it took firefighters some time to determine if the fire was fully put out and to ventilate the home.

According to the fire department, one firefighter was evaluated and released and another firefighter who was stung by a bee and had an allergic reaction was taken to the hospital. All crews were cleared from the area around 9 p.m. except for a small crew that was on fire watch until 11 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still being investigation.

(Photo: Williamsburg FD)

(Photo: Williamsburg FD)

While the fire department was working to put out the fire, they received a report of a car vs telephone pole crash on South Street. The street had to be closed to traffic due to the damage of the pole and the driver was evaluated and signed a refusal.

Several crews from National Grid were called to the area and had to secure the telephone pole before the car could be removed. The car was then removed and the pole was replaced.