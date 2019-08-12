Breaking News
Multiple homes evacuated in Easthampton due to gas leak

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Several Easthampton residents had to be evacuated from their homes Monday morning, due to a gas leak.

Easthampton Fire Chief David Mottor told 22News a contractor struck a gas main shortly after 7:30 A.M. near the intersection of Maple and Admiral Streets.

Mottor said that eight nearby houses have been evacuated as a precaution.

He said that Columbia Gas crews have secured the leak, and are currently making repairs. The intersection remains closed however, residents can return home.

