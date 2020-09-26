Multiple off-campus Umass Amherst students test positive for COVID-19

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Thirteen University of Massachusetts students who live off-campus have tested positive for Covisd-19.

UMass Amherst public health officials released data Friday that shows a cluster of 13 UMass students.

In a statement, they said, ” All are known to have socialized together, and a number of them attended a party together.”

Those who may have come into contact with them have been notified to be tested and quarantine.

UMass Amherst has conducted more than 52,000 tests since August 6th and have the largest testing program in the state.